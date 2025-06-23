Marietta police confirm 2 April shootings connected, gang-related

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department announced Monday that two shootings in April are connected and gang-related.

The department said that the first of the two shootings happened on Natchez Trace near Powder Springs Street, leaving four shot on April 19.

One of the victims, a teenager, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The second was just two days later on April 21, when there was another shooting on Allgood Road near North Marietta Parkway.

Four more people were shot during the incident, including two teenagers who had to be taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said they announced the arrest of Xavier Moreno in May, charging him with 11 felonies and three misdemeanors for the Allgood Road shooting.

Now, police say they’ve confirmed he was involved in both shootings and that they were between members of two “non-traditional hybrid neighborhood gangs.”

Police said they will not release the names of the gangs related to the investigation due to “gang culture, seeking notoriety.”

According to Marietta police, both investigations are still open and multiple others were arrested in connection with the Natchez Trace incident.

"Seventeen-year-old Jemaaree Marion of Marietta, seventeen-year-old Jordan Almestica of Marietta, and twenty-year-old Isiah Sexton of Marietta, along with one juvenile, are each facing four felony charges of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder,“ police said. ”The three adults have been booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. The juvenile is in custody at the Cobb County Youth Detention Center."

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group