Marietta police chief to retire on New Year’s Day after 33 years with the department

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell will retire on New Year’s Day, according to an announcement by the city officials.

Ferrell has served as a member of the department for more than 30 years.

In the announcement, officials said Ferrell will be pursuing other opportunities outside of law enforcement upon leaving the department.

“After 33 amazing years in law enforcement with the Marietta Police Department, I will be retiring effective January 1, 2024,” Ferrell said in a statement. “When I started my career in 1990, my goal as a patrol officer was to put bad guys in jail and to help people in the community. I’ve been fortunate to do both…and so much more as I’ve moved through the ranks from patrol officer to Chief of Police.”

Ferrell became the Marietta Police Chief on Sept. 14, 2022 after being recommended for the role by City Manager Bill Bruton.

“We will always be grateful to Chief Ferrell for dedicating his career to serving the citizens of Marietta,” Bruton said in a statement. “He leaves behind a legacy of unmatched responsiveness and commitment to our community. Chief Ferrell has given our officers and the department the tools needed to continue to provide our citizens with the highest level of police professionalism. We will miss his leadership but know that he will find great success in his upcoming opportunity.”

The now-outgoing chief first joined MPD in 1990 and has served in multiple law enforcement roles while working for the city of Marietta.

During his more than 30 years with the department, Ferrell was assigned to all three divisions, Investigative, Uniform Patrol, and Support Services, as well as in special assignments from the Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna Narcotics Task Force and as Commander of the MPD Special Weapons and Tactics Team.

Ferrell has multiple degrees in addition to his long broad experience in law enforcement, including bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Criminal Justice from Columbia Southern University.

During his time in law enforcement, Ferrell also graduated the FBI National Academy, session 202 and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police, plus completing the Local Government Management Program through the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

Rounding out his professional experience, Ferrell also graduated from the Dale Carnegie Leadership Program, according to city officials.

“I’ve achieved all my professional goals at Marietta Police Department with the privilege of serving as Chief since February 2022. Words cannot express my appreciation for this city and the citizens I have had the honor of serving nor can I fully explain how deeply I care about the men and women of Marietta Police Department,” Ferrell continued. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter of life with a new opportunity in the private sector and will always be grateful for the time I have had with Marietta Police Department.”

Deputy Chief David Beam will serve as the interim police chief upon Ferrell’s retirement on Jan. 1, 2024. He was appointed to the role by Bruton.

