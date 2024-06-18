Marietta City Schools to vote on limiting cell phones use by students on Tuesday

MARIETTA, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Marietta City School board will vote on limiting phone access for some of its students.

The school board is considering requiring students to put their cell phones and smartwatches in pouches at the beginning of each school day, starting at the beginning of next school year.

This rule would apply to students at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy and Marietta Middle School, according to a news release from the district.

“Cell phones, smartwatches, and social media have significant impacts on our students’ learning and mental health,” Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera said in the release last week. “School should be a place to learn and grow; that can’t happen if students are distracted by their phones. This solution will create a more focused and supportive educational environment.”

Research cited by the district said that young people are receiving an average of 237 notifications and spend more than five hours on their devices each day.

“We believe this solution sets the standard for how schools can manage the impact of technology on education,” Rivera added. “Our commitment to our students’ learning and mental health is unwavering, and we are confident this initiative will make a significant difference.”

The vote will take place during the school board meeting at 6 p.m.

