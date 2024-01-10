Marietta City Schools to extend bonuses to all eligible full-time and part-time employees

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta City Schools will extend a planned set of bonuses paid for by the state of Georgia to now include all eligible full and part-time employees.

According to the district, part-time employees will now receive a $500 bonus, while the one initiated by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will provide $1,000 to eligible full-time employees.

The retention bonus, as it’s termed, was expanded through a unanimous vote by the Marietta City Schools Board of Education.

Officials said the decision ensures that eligible full-time and part-time employees will receive a bonus for their hard work and dedication.

“The importance of every staff member in our schools cannot be overstated,” Board Chari Jeff DeJarnett said. “This bonus is a token of our gratitude and a reflection of our commitment to supporting our Marietta City Schools family. We understand that each role in our district is essential in creating a thriving education environment for our students.”

Marietta City Schools’ move to expand the group receiving the retention bonuses follows a similar move by the Cobb County School District a week earlier.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, CCSD chose to provide additional employees with the same bonus, also with a unanimous vote during a Cobb County Board of Education meeting on Jan. 3, at the suggestion of Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.

In similar fashion, Superintendent Grant Rivera said celebrating the district’s staff was “fundamental to who we are at Marietta City Schools,” adding that “extending the retention bonus to all eligible employees, both full-time and part-time, is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for their unwavering commitment.”

MCS said extending the bonus to additional employees will cost the district more than $400,000. The bonuses will arrive in paychecks to staff on Friday.

