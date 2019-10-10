  • Man with guns, knives spent HOURS breaking into cars and homes, police say

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Cobb County say a man armed with a gun and knives spent about five hours breaking into cars and attempting to open doors that led into houses.

    A neighbor spotted him and called 911 and he was found in a retired cop's backyard, hiding in a pickup truck. 

    TONIGHT AT 11: Why neighbors say they feel like they are becoming targets, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories