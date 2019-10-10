Man with guns, knives spent HOURS breaking into cars and homes, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Cobb County say a man armed with a gun and knives spent about five hours breaking into cars and attempting to open doors that led into houses.
A neighbor spotted him and called 911 and he was found in a retired cop's backyard, hiding in a pickup truck.
TONIGHT AT 11: Why neighbors say they feel like they are becoming targets, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
TRENDING STORIES:
- No tomahawks passed out at today's Braves game after player calls it 'disrespectful'
- Officials say 'snakehead' fish that can live on land may be invading Georgia
- Remains in Georgia woods identified as man missing since '17
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}