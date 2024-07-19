Man who tried killing Cobb County police officer arrested in SC after hours-long standoff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man accused of trying to shoot a police officer and runaway has been caught in South Carolina.

The incident happened Tuesday. Investigators said Julio Figueroa “had fled from police after attempting to kill an officer.”

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina was notified on Wednesday that investigators believed he was in the area.

Detectives said Figueroa had taken a Greyhound bus to Richland County and was staying with family there.

Richland County’s Special Response Team and Fugitive Task Force went to the home around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Figueroa refused to come out. Deputies were able to get a woman and two young children out of the home safely, but Figueroa remained holed up in the house for another two hours.

After refusing to talk with negotiators, deputies used “chemical munitions” on the home and Figueroa surrendered.

He faces charges of aggravated assault of an officer with a weapon, burglary 1st degree, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstruction felony, possession of burglary tools, and loiter/prowl in Cobb County.

Deputies took Figueroa to a nearby hospital to be checked out and was then taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County where he is awaiting extradition back to Cobb County.

