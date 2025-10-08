Man tried to pull passenger out of box truck to take it, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two co-workers thwarted an attempted hijacking at a Quick Trip gas station in Mableton, Cobb County, preventing a man from stealing their work vehicle, Cobb County police said.

Last weekend just before 9 p.m., Ehikioya Aitonje allegedly tried to hijack a box truck, police said.

The victims, who do not reside in Georgia, had stopped at the gas station for fuel.

According to police, one victim was in the passenger seat when Aitonje attempted to pull him out of the truck.

The victim managed to fight off the attacker, and when his co-worker ran over to help, Aitonje pushed him aside and tried to get into the driver’s seat, police said.

Police arrested Aitonje at the scene, and he has been charged with felony hijacking and simple battery.

“When I come to a gas station, I’m scoping the scene in the lot before I even get out of my car. It’s just an element of what’s happening around here today,” David Lee, a driver, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

He says he only pumps gas during the day.

“If you have gas stations with petty crime and serious crimes every day, you should have a security guard in the lot!” Lee said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group