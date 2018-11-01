Man suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the drivers who hit a walker and left him with life-threatening injuries near the Atlanta United soccer complex in Marietta.
Channel 2's Chris Jose spoke with the victim's brother, who is so frightened, he asked us not to reveal his identity.
Marietta police said Juan Us was hit by two cars on Franklin Gateway on Oct. 18. Two weeks later, the 32-year old still has life-threatening injuries.
Police said Us has several broken ribs and a cracked pelvis. He remains in the hospital with severe brain bleeding.
In an emotional interview, Us' brother tells Jose he's sad and disappointed authorities haven't found the drivers.
What the only witness who came forward told police
