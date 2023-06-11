Man shot, killed by Cobb County police during possible domestic violence incident, GBI investigating

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Cobb County police, the incident happened near Austell Road and Milford Church Road.

Police have not released any details as to what led up to the shooting. It is also unclear if any officers were injured.

Police responded to the area just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call about a possible assault on a female involving a female victim and the suspect. The caller advised that the suspect was armed with a gun.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they were able to locate the suspect who was armed with a weapon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cobb County police said at that time, the two responding officers opened fire on the suspect who was struck several times.

The suspect died on the scene.

“I would like to ask our community to hold both, the family and the loved ones of the gentleman that was killed tonight and our officers in their thoughts and prayers,” said Chief Stuart VanHoozer with the Cobb County Police Department.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News preliminary information shows that the female victim and the suspect were possibly in a relationship.

The female victim, who has not been identified, was located and is safe.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Authorities confirm body found off I-20 is missing 21-year-old DeKalb man after watching Channel 2

©2022 Cox Media Group