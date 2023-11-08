Man sentenced to life in prison for raping woman at Kennesaw apartment, DA says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man convicted of rape on Oct. 26 received a life sentence, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Corley Willis, 34, was convicted of raping a woman at an apartment in Kennesaw, after she asked him to stop while the two were together consensually, then he turned violent, the DA’s Office said.

While announcing the conviction, DA Flynn D. Broady, Jr. said the victim asked Willis to leave, but he instead forced her back into her bedroom.

When the victim said she wanted to “stop and asked him to leave,” Willis turned violent, forcing the victim back to her bedroom at her UPointe Apartment in Kennesaw, where he then raped her.

While the incident happened in April 2022, Willis was not arrested until August of the same year.

The case went to trial, and a jury delivered a guilty verdict after five days, the DA’s Office said.

Following his conviction, Willis received a life sentence in prison.

