Man orders mother to hide gun from officers after shooting himself in leg, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are reminding families about the importance of gun safety after a man accidentally shot himself in the leg with his young siblings nearby.
Cobb County police said Noe Medina, 24, was playing with a loaded gun when it discharged on Aug. 29.
“If that had discharged anywhere but his leg, he might have seriously wounded or killed one of his family members,” said Sarah O’Hara, spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department. “His family members heard him yelling, ‘My leg, my leg, my leg.’ They came in. They found him with a gunshot wound.”
Police said Medina is facing charges of reckless conduct and tampering with evidence.
According to an arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2’s Chris Jose, Medina ordered his “mother to take the handgun and get rid of it before police arrived on scene.”
Jose went to Medina’s home on Eastgate Circle in Marietta and spoke to Medina’s mother. He told her police have issued a warrant for Medina’s arrest.
“Where did you hide the gun?” Jose asked.
Ariana Medina told Jose she hid the gun in the woods because she was scared.
Police said she’s not facing charges.
Police said that Noe Medina was released from the hospital. Cobb County jail records show he has not yet turned himself in.
