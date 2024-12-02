Man killed in Cobb County hit-and-run was walking outside of marked crosswalk

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man early Saturday morning.

The driver hit a pedestrian on Pat Mell Road west of its intersection with Benson Avenue at about 4:31 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Video from a neighbor’s Ring camera shows numerous police officers at the scene. Another video clip shows police knocking on the homeowner’s video asking him if his cameras captured anything.

“Where the incident happened you can hardly see. It’s extremely dark. The other bad thing is we only have a sidewalk on one side of the road. People drive down here really fast,” Jeremy Gandz who lives near the crash scene told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

According to police, the man was walking in the westbound lane of Pat Mell Road outside a marked crosswalk.

The unknown vehicle was traveling west on Pat Mell Road when it hit the victim. The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. His next of kin was notified.

This is the third deadly pedestrian crash Cobb police have responded to in less than one week.

“Wear more visible clothing to include reflective clothing. It is very important to use a crosswalk because they are near intersections which are more likely to have additional lighting,” said Sgt. Eric Smith of the Cobb County Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

©2024 Cox Media Group