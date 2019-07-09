Man followed 12-year-old girl home, attacked her, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in jail after police say he targeted a 12-year old girl at a park, followed her home and attacked her.
Channel 2's Chris Jose learned the girl escaped. He spoke to the victim, who walked him through the terrifying encounter at the park on Gramling Street.
"He started following me, and then he tried pushing me into the darkness by a bush. And he started grabbing me and hugging me," the 12-year-old told us with her mom by her side in Marietta.
Cesar Chavez was arrested and is in the Cobb County jail.
The victim tells us how she escaped, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mugshots released of teens accused of gunning down Hall County deputy
- Grandfather thought glass was behind railing where toddler fell from ship
- Daughter of singer Rick James' house party brings thousands, angers neighbors
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}