Man dies after SUV hits tree in Cobb County

AUSTELL, Ga. — A man is dead after police say he crashed his SUV on Sunday morning in Austell.

Cobb County Police identified the driver as Erik Attaway.

Officials say a little after 3 a.m., Attaway lost control of his gray 2019 Nissan Rogue while traveling northbound on Joe Jerkins Boulevard.

Investigators say the SUV entered the southbound lanes, left the shoulder and hit the embankment and a large tree.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene. Police said it’s unclear at this time what caused Attaway to lose control of his SUV.

Next of kin has been notified, and the police are urging anyone with information related to the collision to contact the Cobb County Police Department S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987.

