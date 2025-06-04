Man crossing the street critically injured after being hit by 2 cars in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is fighting for his life after police say he was hit by two cars while he was crossing the street.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned that the 36-year-old man was in the crosswalk, but started crossing the street before he was supposed to.

“We had a pedestrian that walked using a crosswalk, but when the crosswalk sign said not to walk,” Marietta Police Department Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

Police say he was crossing Powder Springs Street in Marietta at 11 p.m. on Monday. That’s when they say he was hit by two different cars.

“Tragically, we’ve been unable to reach this individual’s family,” McPhilamy said.

Police say both drivers stayed at the scene.

“We are coming up on that time of year where we all want to be outside it’s that much important to really exercise good safety measures,” McPhilamy said.

Anyone who knows who the man may be should call Marietta police.

