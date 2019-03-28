Man connected to another shooting days before police say he shot at officers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned new details about a man accused of shooting at police and launching a manhunt in a Cobb County neighborhood.
Police said officers were going to question Melchizedek Woodward about a previous incident before Woodward pulled a gun and fired at officers.
Woodward then led police on an hours-long manhunt and was finally caught when a neighbor found him on her porch Tuesday morning.
Channel 2’s Matt Johnson looked into the man's criminal history and found he was connected to another shooting days earlier.
That’s not all Johnson learned when he dug through warrants detailing the man's past. Plus he speaks with the woman who found him, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
When Willie Ruth Smith found Melchizedek Woodward on her back porch, she had no idea how dangerous he was. Tonight we learn more about the man accused of shooting at a Cobb County police officer. @ 11 pic.twitter.com/tR7rzXu3o1— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) March 28, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}