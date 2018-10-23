Man climbs ladder, breaks window and assaults woman in home, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say a man climbed a ladder outside a woman’s home, broke a window and then went inside and sexually assaulted her.
The woman told police she was asleep in her bed when she felt the man assaulting her. The woman’s husband and children were in the house at the time.
The victim said she did not know the attacker, and the man ran off. He was arrested, and it turns out the suspect is one of the woman’s neighbors.
The woman talks about the terrifying attack, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
