0 Man accused of hitting, killing crossing guard rejects plea deal in surprise move

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of hitting and killing a crossing guard made a surprise move in court Thursday that left the victim's family in shock and in tears.

In a last-minute move, Lamonte Whitaker chose not to accept a plea deal.

Whitaker is accused of hitting and killing Edna Umeh with his car as she was working as a school crossing guard.

Channel 2’s Chris Jose was inside the courtroom for the stunning revelation. Umeh’s family filled up one side of the courtroom.

They were there to read their victim impact statements they wrote down on a legal pad, but that never happened.

Now, the family will have to wait until next month to address the court.

RELATED STORIES:

In a surprise move, Whitaker’s attorney told the judge that his client would not accept the state’s non-negotiated plea.

“At sentencing, I believe it would become a major arguing point. And we cannot agree to this one matter,” defense attorney Reid Thompson told the court.

Thompson claimed there are factual differences with how the accident took place.

Jose said he did not go into detail, but sources familiar with the investigation told Jose that Whitaker claims he fell asleep behind the wheel.

State Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, is a close family friend of the victim.

“We came here today to see the end of this,” Thomas said. “It looked like a circus, I even saw his lawyer, laughing. That is not how you compose yourself in a courtroom with a family that has been grieving, for almost a year now.”

On Nov. 30, police said Whitaker drove recklessly on Veterans Memorial Highway, hitting and killing Umeh, a crossing guard for Cobb County Schools.

An arrest warrant said Whitaker was more than 20 miles over the speed limit, driving 46 in a 25 mph designated school zone.

On Thursday, the judge questioned the last-minute move by Whitaker’s attorney.

“Everybody was preparing themselves for closure today, and that’s not what we got,” Thomas said.

If Whitaker can't reach an agreement with the state, the case could be headed to trial next month.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.