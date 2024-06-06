Kittens who had got stuck down 30-foot-well rescued by Cobb firefighters

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Fire Department recently saved multiple kittens who had gotten stuck in a well.

The kittens had gotten stuck near their owner’s property in Mableton.

One of the kittens was closer to the top of the well and was able to be saved quickly while another required a bit of extra help.

Firefighter Mickey Clark put on a mask and safety equipment and went down the well to save the final kitten.

Luckily, Clark was able to rescue the kitten and reunite it with its owner

