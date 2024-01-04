Kennesaw police welcome K9 Halo ready to sniff out crime

KENNESAW, Ga. — There is a new addition to one metro Atlanta police department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Kennesaw Police Department announced their newest officer, K9 Halo.

K9 Halo is a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Thursday, K9 Halo was introduced to the mayor and city council.

According to the department, K9 Halo will live, work and play with his partner, Ofc. Burns.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Students evacuated from Atlanta elementary school after fire breaks out in classroom





©2023 Cox Media Group