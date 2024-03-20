Kennesaw police searching for man who vanished nearly 2 weeks ago

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw police are searching for a man who vanished nearly two weeks ago.

Police said Brian Lacour, 26, was last seen at an address on Leyland Drive. Police said he did not take his belongings with him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Lacour has left before, but he usually returns.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lacour was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes. He’s described as having dark brown hair and occasionally wearing glasses.

Police said he could be in Duluth, Cartersville or Atlanta.

Anyone with information about Lacour’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Detective Ange at 770.429.4533 | eange@kennesaw-ga.gov

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Demolition Day starts at Atlanta's Forest Cove Apartment complex

©2023 Cox Media Group