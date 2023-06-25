K9 helps find 10-year-old hiding in bushes after leaving Cobb County home, deputies say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Even after working a full day shift, the work of law enforcement officials is never truly done.

It was just after midnight on Saturday when Dep. Lucas-Dykstra and her partner, K9 Athos just wrapped up their shift and K-9 training and were on their way home.

According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, the duo received a call for tracking of a 10-year-old who ran away from home late in the evening.

Deputies said the 10-year-old boy was missing for over an hour.

Cobb officials said, Lucas-Dykstra, K9 Athos, along with Cobb police and morning watch deputies all worked hand in hand to help locate the child.

Within 10 minutes, K9 Athos found the boy hiding in some bushes, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said, Lucas-Dykstra and K9 Athos had Sunday off, so they hope they were able to get some rest.

