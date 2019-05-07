0 Judge denies accused street racer's bond; lawyer reveals death threats at jail

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County father could not hold in his emotions when he saw the man accused of killing his innocent son.

During a bond hearing on Tuesday for George Cambi, a Cobb County prosecutor asked his attorney if he had any questions for Douglas Duff.

Duff’s son, Patrick Duff, died last month in a car crash on Floyd Road in Mableton. Cobb police blamed the crash on a street race between Cambi and another driver.

The crash also killed James Wheeler.

“I don’t think you would (have a question). Your partner needs to wipe the smirk off his mouth,” yelled Douglas Duff as he sat on the witness stand. “He chose to drive that way that day. He caused what happened to happen along with the other boy who doesn’t have the guts to say, ‘Yeah, it was me!’”

Cambi was behind the wheel of a red Infiniti while his daughter was facing forward in a car seat that was improperly installed, a police officer testified. The child survived the crash.

Channel 2's Chris Jose was the only reporter in the courtroom when the lead investigator on the case revealed Cambi had been racing a gray Chevrolet Trail Blazer for about 2 miles.

The officer said Cambi and the other driver were driving between 60-70 mph on Floyd Road and crashed into the victims’ car.

“So many people have been affected by this. We will be for the rest of our lives,” said Tangelia Ray, Duff’s mother.

The police officer said investigators have seized the Chevy Trail Blazer, but they haven’t found or identified the driver yet. The officer has spoken to the vehicle’s owner, but there are no warrants for anyone’s arrest, he testified.

Jose learned the investigation goes beyond the search for the second driver.

Cambi’s lawyers argued his life is currently in danger at the Cobb County jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

Attorney Phil Holloway described it to Jose as “credible” Facebook threats from the victims’ friend. The threats forced deputies to move Cambi into a segregated pod, Holloway told the judge.

Despite Holloway’s argument, the judge denied Cambi’s bond.

Holloway told Jose that he has “serious doubts this was a street race.” On behalf of Cambi’s family, he also expressed his condolences to the Duff and Wheeler families.

As Cambi walked away in handcuffs, Jose saw his mother break down in the courtroom.

Cambi is charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, street racing and cruelty to children.

The case moves to the Cobb County Superior Court for further prosecution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.