Investigators search for gunman after man's body found inside apartment

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man inside his apartment.
Investigators said they were called to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Franklin Gateway early Friday morning.
Detectives found the body of Shawn Footman, 23, of Marietta, who died from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police ask anyone with information in this case to call the Marietta Police Department Tip Line at 770-794-6990, if you would like to remain anonymous.
If you want to talk to a detective directly, you can call 770-794-5372.
Police seeking information regarding a death investigation from early Friday. More info here: https://t.co/qVN9SHbcRq— Marietta Police (@MariettaPD) April 29, 2018
