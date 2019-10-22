Investigators: Driver loses temper in school carpool line, rams truck into employee

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The frustration of sitting in a backed-up carpool line is enough to put some drivers over the edge -- and dozens of students, staff and parents saw it firsthand at a Cobb County middle school.
On Oct. 16, a driver at Griffin Middle School in Smyrna lost his temper and rammed his Ford F-150 pickup truck right into a school employee.
"What are you teaching your kid when they get behind the wheel?" It's the question that many parents have been asking since the encounter in the school parking lot.
Investigators said the driver, Bud Fiske Raymond, of Smyrna, was backing up when a school employee told him to stop. But instead, he revved his engine and then hit the gas.
"I think it's dangerous. I think it's dangerous to the student, to the other human being," a parent told Channel 2's Michael Seiden.
Fortunately, the school employee walked away without any serious injuries.
The driver is now facing felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Seiden tried to contact Raymond to get his side of the story, but he has not returned any of Seiden's calls.
