Investigators believe group linked to 70+ burglaries; 2 arrested, 2 at large

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two men are in custody and two others are on the run after they smashed their way into a Cobb County clothing store, according to police.
The incident happened Thursday at Fly Gear ATL. The store's owner said the thieves made off with $11,000 worth of merchandise.
“I was hurt. I was devastated,” said the owner of the store, Jeff Manda. “I don’t want somebody else to be a victim of this.”
Manda told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose that the incident has hurt his business.
“They made it look so easy to do. (They were) in and out in a minute. They destroyed property and took away thousands in merchandise,” Manda said.
On Tuesday, Marietta police captured two of the suspects: Ladarius Stone and Anthony O’Neal.
“The surveillance video in the store was instrumental in identifying who these two suspects were,” said Chuck McPhilamy, with the Marietta Police Department.
Investigators believe the men are connected to about 70 other burglaries around metro Atlanta.
Police said O’Neal and Stone have spent time in jail for dozens of car break-ins, thefts and burglaries.
Stone served a prison sentence in 2016.
