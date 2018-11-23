Intruder holds mother, 2 children at gunpoint inside apartment, police say

SMYRNA, Ga. - Families in a Cobb neighborhood are watching their children more closely after police say an intruder held a woman and her kids against their will.
Darius Smith, 36, is accused of trespassing and threatening to kill the mother and her 15-year-old son. The 12-year-old son witnessed the suspect point a gun at their heads, according to police.
Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose learned that Smith, who faces a dozen charges, is no stranger to police.
What we uncovered when we dug through the man’s records on Channel 2 Action News at 7 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}