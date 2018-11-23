  • Intruder holds mother, 2 children at gunpoint inside apartment, police say

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    SMYRNA, Ga. - Families in a Cobb neighborhood are watching their children more closely after police say an intruder held a woman and her kids against their will.

    Darius Smith, 36, is accused of trespassing and threatening to kill the mother and her 15-year-old son. The 12-year-old son witnessed the suspect point a gun at their heads, according to police.

    Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose learned that Smith, who faces a dozen charges, is no stranger to police.

    What we uncovered when we dug through the man’s records on Channel 2 Action News at 7 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories