Images released of car involved in hit-and-run that left 8-year-old in coma

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police sent Channel 2 Action News pictures of the car involved in a hit-and-run that left a boy in a coma.
Doctors delayed surgery for Essah Johnson, 8, on Friday, saying his body just can't handle it right now.
According to police, the hit-and-run happened Monday afternoon on Olive Springs Road in Cobb County. Family members said Essah was trying to get to his friend's house. Now, the child is fighting for his life.
"His body is hemorrhaging and I don’t have any answers. But whoever you are, please come forward," the boy’s grandmother Raquel Young said, addressing the driver.
Investigators believe the car involved was a dark blue or black BMW X3 sport utility vehicle. Officials said the BMW has damage to the driver side headlight area.
Police are working to find that driver.
Essah is a second grader at LaBelle Elementary School.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover medical costs for the child.
