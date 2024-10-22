‘I’m so fed-up!’: Metro voters say they’ve had enough of the constant political ads

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — With the election just two weeks away, candidates are using every platform possible to reach voters.

Some voters say the constant text messages, phone calls, TV ads and mailers are a bit overwhelming, and they can’t wait for the election to be over.

“Some of the information we’re getting is really, really ridiculous,” Lois Talatu told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Many other voters who Jones spoke with in Mableton shared that sentiment about all the political ads.

“Sick and tired of it actually,” Frank Zamor said.

They say they are bombarded daily with political ads on every platform, and everywhere they turn.

“Actually, it’s a waste of money,” William Harrison said.

Voters said they are seeing political ads on television. They’re getting them in the mail, via phone calls and text messages.

Voters say they are snowed under with political mailers from national candidates to local candidates.

Some say the text messages are the worst.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s just constant. It’s a constant ding, ding, ding, ding,” Keyoshi Hill stated.

“I usually respond with a nasty message and block them,” Zamor said.

Even Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard is overwhelmed by them.

“I’m so fed-up day after day of all the texts I’m getting from the political parties, the candidates, all the rest,” Howard said.

He blames the First Amendment.

“We don’t have rights to stop that because that comes under free speech,” Howard said.

People said the ads don’t influence who they will vote for, and many are filled with misinformation, they say.

Hill had this message for political candidates: “I don’t think you are going to persuade someone by constantly drilling the paperwork and the text messages. The people’s minds are already made up.”

For text messages, you can try apps like Robokiller to slow the ads or have your messaging app send unknown numbers to a spam folder.

The election is two weeks away and some voters say it can’t come fast enough.

©2024 Cox Media Group