Husband, wife help catch man police say assaulted Marietta officer

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro couple say they helped police find a man accused of attacking an officer.
The homeowners watched the suspect sneak into their backyard and on to their patio.
“He's the one they are looking for,” Steve Morrow said he told his wife. “And I had just seen that officer. So, I said to her, call 911 now.”
Marietta police were searching for the man because another neighbor called for help earlier that night.
When police finally tracked him down, they said the man knocked out a Marietta police officer while they took him into custody.
The latest on that officer's condition and the suspect's lengthy criminal past, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
