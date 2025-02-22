Hundreds take ‘polar plunge’ into Lake Acworth to raise money for Special Olympics

ACWORTH, Ga. — Special Olympics Georgia is getting a boost thanks to hundreds of people who took a polar plunge in their honor on Saturday.

Team Chilly 2 Action News made up of Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell and Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco were among the teams who jumped into the frigid waters of Lake Acworth.

Many of the teams were made up of local law enforcement agencies.

The annual event raises money to help more than 18,000 athletes with Georgia Special Olympics.

“We put on coaches clinics and three state games, invitational games. We go to southeast games. We’re going to world games next month in Italy,” Georgia Sheats with Special Olympics said.

So far, the event has raised $157,000.

