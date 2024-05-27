Hundreds gather to honor the fallen at Marietta National Cemetery on this Memorial Day

MARIETTA, Ga. — Hundreds braced for good weather as storms hit Cobb County hours before the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Marietta National Cemetery.

Cloudy skies cleared just in time for the ceremony, which began at 12:00 p.m.

The National Memorial Day Association of Georgia and the Avenue of the Flags, Inc. organized the ceremony.

The Atlanta Concert Band opened the ceremony with patriotic music as hundreds gathered for the ceremony that was filled with special presentations by the Marietta H.S. Air Force ROTC, The Georgia State Defense Force and so many more.

“As John 15:13 says, there’s no great love than to lay down one’s life for his friends. As we stand in the midst of 19,000 friends that are buried here today, let us say thank you to these men and women who died for our country,” said Mayor Steve Tumlin, of Marietta.

For a number of families, the annual ceremony is a long-standing tradition.

“We have our grandpa there behind us who is a veteran, uncle, and father are veterans really important the kids come out and see all of this,” Carly Langdon said.

“My dad was in the Marines and one of his friends died in the Marines,” said Natalie Langdon, who is 6 years old.

“Memorial Day means honoring those who didn’t make it back home, the sacrifices. I have friends that passed away doing service, so this has always been an honor to come out and support,” said Rochelle Garrett, who is a veteran.

“Emotional but got to stand strong as well. We remember the past but are ready for the future,” said Jaretta Jaime, who has served for years and is a Navy recruiter. “Honor, sacrifice, I know they learn about it in school, but this really shows all the people who’ve sacrificed and done everything for our country.”

