How did firefighters clean up massive brake fluid spill during fiery crash? Think kitty litter

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is getting an exclusive look at how firefighters stopped brake fluid spilled during a fiery crash from spreading.

NewsChopper 2 first flew over the massive scene on Channel 2 Action News this morning as firefighters worked to battle the blaze

A tractor-trailer carrying 80 barrels of break fluid hit a support beam on I-75 southbound near Delk Road in Cobb County, eventually stopping between Delk Road and Windy Hill Road. Much of the fluid spilled and burned on the highway, consuming a stretch of road with flames and large plumes of smoke.

The tractor-trailer’s driver told police he saw flames in his side-view mirror and pulled over. The details of what happened next are still being investigated.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was near I-75 on Friday afternoon, where she learned about a piece of the equipment firefighters used to protect the environment from the spilled brake fluid.

Stephen Bennett, Public Information Officer for Cobb Fire, showed how his team used an absorbent dam to prevent chemicals from entering drains and other waterways.

“This will protect our storm sewers by putting this in front of it. We can add more as we need it,” Bennett said.

Firefighters also used an absorbent similar to kitty litter to soak up the brake fluid by spreading it onto the spill and sweeping it up.

This essential response helped prevent further environmental damage during a challenging situation on the highway.

