Hostage situation involving children unfolding in Smyrna, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned Smyrna police are at the scene of a hostage situation involving children.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose says the situation is unfolding at a home on Huntington Trace. Jose said there are two children inside the home, along with two suspects.
#BREAKING Smyrna police on the scene of a hostage situation on Huntington Trace. 2 children, 2 suspects inside a house, police say.— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) February 28, 2019
