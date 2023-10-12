Horse rescued from boggy creek bed thanks to animal rescue group, Cobb County fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A horse is recovering after officials say it was stuck in the mud.

Large Animal Response Group officials said on Monday around 6 p.m., crews got reports of a mare who was stuck in a boggy creek bed.

The owners found the mare early on, so officials said she seemed only mildly hypothermic.

With the help of Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were able to sedate the horse and drag her 20 feet across the boggy creek and then up a three-foot embankment.

Officials reported that after 20 minutes of recovery, the horse was up and walking.

“Thanks to all the donated equipment and funds to LARG and Cobb Fire’s skilled/trained firemen, equipment, and brawn, we had everything needed for a successful rescue,” LARG officials said.

It is unclear how the horse got stuck in the mud.

No injuries were reported from the rescue.

