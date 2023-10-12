Horse rescued from boggy creek bed thanks to animal rescue group, Cobb County fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A horse is recovering after officials say it was stuck in the mud.
Large Animal Response Group officials said on Monday around 6 p.m., crews got reports of a mare who was stuck in a boggy creek bed.
The owners found the mare early on, so officials said she seemed only mildly hypothermic.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
With the help of Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were able to sedate the horse and drag her 20 feet across the boggy creek and then up a three-foot embankment.
Officials reported that after 20 minutes of recovery, the horse was up and walking.
“Thanks to all the donated equipment and funds to LARG and Cobb Fire’s skilled/trained firemen, equipment, and brawn, we had everything needed for a successful rescue,” LARG officials said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Powerball: Winning ticket for $1.73B sold in California
- Georgia officials put out warning after 30 gators spotted along part of Chattahoochee
- New video shows police arresting woman accused of stabbing 3 people at Atlanta airport
It is unclear how the horse got stuck in the mud.
No injuries were reported from the rescue.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group