High school basketball player returns to court months after being hit by car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia high school basketball player made an emotional comeback on Saturday night.
Malik Spellman, 18, and his friend were moving weight room equipment across Holt Road, standing in the crosswalk, when they were hit by a distracted driver.
The crash left Spellman with life-threatening injuries. He spent weeks in a hospital after suffering a head and knee injuries. His parents feared he would never play again.
But after several months of rehab, the senior point guard returned this season. Saturday night was his first time back playing in front of a home crowd.
