Here’s what plumbing companies say to do to help keep your pipes from freezing

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Plumbing companies are preparing for a second round of dangerously low temperatures that could lead to frozen pipes that burst.

Homeowners are urged to prepare their homes before it’s too late.

“Start taking these actions now before the temp dips further,” Melissa Mohr with Superior Plumbing said.

Opening cabinets to allow warm air to circulate is key.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Anything you can do to keep an accurate and warm temperature throughout your house,” Mohr said.

Dripping only warm water through your faucets is another simple step that could prevent a costly repair.

“The temperatures are supposed to really plummet tonight. It’s very important that you do this before you go to bed at minimum,” Mohr said.

If you don’t take the necessary steps to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting, Superior Plumbing told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell it is ready to respond.

“We’re fully staffed and ready for whatever comes our way this next cold snap,” Mohr said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Homeowners should follow a few steps before crews can respond.

“Turn off the main shutoff to your house at that point,” Mohr said.

Mohr said her team now uses artificial intelligence during major weather events if they receive an influx of calls.

“Historically, we’ve seen very high hold times, which is never our goal. We use her to help you faster, and she can take more than one call at a time,” said Mohr.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group