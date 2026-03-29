Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta partners with Brock Built Homes to bring more homes in Cobb

POWDER SPRINGS — Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta and Brock Built Homes announced a partnership to develop an 11-acre mixed-income residential community in Powder Springs.

The project aims to provide attainable housing for essential workers and public servants in Cobb County.

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The development will consist of one-third Habitat-owned homes and two-thirds market-rate homes built and sold by Brock Built Homes. This mixed-income model was approved unanimously by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners to address growing housing affordability concerns in the region.

Land development for the Powder Springs site is expected to take approximately 18 months.

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The project follows a unanimous rezoning approval by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which changed the 11-acre site from R-30 to RA-five. Additionally, Habitat for Humanity previously showcased the design standards for this project at a 2025 model home on Flint Road, featuring modern architecture, brick and board-and-batten exteriors and open-concept interiors.

Habitat CEO Kyle Huhtanen for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta, described the project as a reimagined community model that the county commissioners embraced to address housing concerns.

Huhtanen said that by building mixed-income neighborhoods, the organization is creating a balanced community rather than just houses. “Partnering with a private builder allows us to leverage market-speed construction and modern designs,” Huhtanen said. “These are high-quality, energy-efficient homes that any resident would be proud to own.”

Bakari Brooks, chairman of the Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta board of directors, said the model fosters a diverse environment where everyone has a stake in the success of the neighborhood. “Neighborhoods thrive when our workforce — teachers, first responders and service workers — can actually afford to live in the cities they serve,” Brooks said.

Construction on the first homes is anticipated to begin in the fall of 2027. The project will continue to follow the design standards established by the Flint Road model home.

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