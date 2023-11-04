Good boy! Smyrna police K9 retires after 5 years of good work

SMYRNA, Ga. — A K-9 police officer is retiring after about five years on the job.
Max, who has worked for the Smyrna Police Department since 2018, retired this week, according to the department.
Police said Max was ‘kind, energetic and sometimes bigger than life.”
Officers said Max assisted with a large number of drug busts over his time with the department.
On one drug bust, Max assisted with a federal meth bust of 44 pounds at a local post officer, police said.
Police said Max will spend the rest of his life with Smyrna Lieutenant Stephens and his family.
