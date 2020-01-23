Girl Scout troop creates book to help child trauma victims

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a powerful new resource in Cobb County that will help more than 1,000 child abuse victims.
Girl Scout Troop 1980 published a book called “Sparks From Fireflies.”
It’s filled with inspirational quotes that police investigators and counselors will use to help kids heal.
“It’s really children helping children,” said Jinger Robins, SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center executive director. “These books are tangible. Children will have it. It will be theirs, and they can read an inspirational message each day that will help them move past their abuse, past victimization, and thrive.”
SafePath serves more than 1,000 child abuse victims every year who have suffered from physical, emotional and sexual abuse.
Robins believes the collection will be a guidepost for any child in the midst of trauma.
“When children share with children, children tend to listen more. It really connects with them,” said Robins.
TRENDING STORIES:
Girl Scout Troop 1980 came up with the idea last August.
The group told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose they want to share their love of life with others in tough situations and motivate them to smile.
The Girl Scouts want to print 1,000 copies of the book, but it’s going to cost $6,500.
Cookie sales will cover some of it, but they could use some help.
They set up a GoFundMe page to help collect donations.
© 2020 © 2020 Cox Media Group