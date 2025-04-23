Georgia testing workplace bonuses to address early learning educator shortages

SMYRNA, Ga. — Across the United States, schools are dealing with a teacher shortage.

The State of Georgia is investing $17 million to reward, and keep, the best teachers.

The initiative, which comes from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, gives $500 workforce bonuses for childcare teachers and staff.

Officials say they think the program is the first of its kind in the nation.

For students at the Quadralingual Academy in Smyrna, young students are soaking up the sounds and words of a science lesson.

Except it’s sometimes in French.

They also learn English vocabulary everyday, as well as Spanish and Chinese.

“By the end of the year, students are able to connect words and make simple phrases,” Zena Hadjaz, a teacher there, said. “It’s a rewarding job.”

She told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer she loves teaching the preschoolers.

Jessa Depew is the founder of the Quadrilingual Academy, a private school in Smyrna.

Depew told Channel 2 Action News that beyond the teacher support, DECAL connects more than a dozen families with tuition assistance

“For the state to be abel to support all families who pay taxes, it’s really helpful to our mission,” Depew said.

Hadjaz said she does it so the kids can “open their minds to the different cultures.”

