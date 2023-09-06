Georgia police ask for help identifying Pokémon thieves

ACWORTH, Ga. — Acworth police are asking the public for help identifying two alleged Pokémon card thieves.

According to the department, a couple was seen on video opening large amounts of Pokémon trading card packs, stuffing the cards in their pockets, and then leaving the empty packs on the shelves.

The incident happened on Aug. 27 at the Popshelf store on Cobb Parkway, police said.

Police said they’re asking for help identifying the man and woman.

It’s unclear at this point if their names are Jesse or James, or other members of Team Rocket.

Anyone with information that could help identify the two alleged Pokémon thieves is asked to call Det. Effler with Acworth Police.

The detective can be reached at 678-695-7604 or by email.

