GA horse farms open stalls to Florida horse owners impacted by Milton

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — After Hurricane Milton hit Florida, a stable in Cobb County has opened its doors to horses and other livestock who may need help.

“When you get in harm’s way like this you sometimes wonder what can I do?” Chris Williams, the owner of GB’s Stable in Smyrna, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

GB’s Lake and Stable is a family-owned business that sits on 110 acres of land.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s just one of many emergency stables ready and able to accommodate Hurricane Milton animal owners who need help.

When natural disasters hit, Williams and his team are always ready to help horses and other livestock that need a place to stay before, during, and after emergency situations.

“They can get their horse out and exercise. They can use the arena. The best part is they have a community here that they know will be able to love and support them and their horse and help them through a difficult time,” said Williams.

Before Hurricane Milton slammed Florida, many families and their livestock evacuated to Georgia.

Williams’ stable is just one of many across Georgia that are part of a list of emergency stables for horse evacuations.

“We try to find ways to accommodate them through having stalls for them but also giving them access to our veterinarians, our feed suppliers. Maybe some of our horses could stay out. So that way their horse could use a stall weather permitting,” said Williams.

Williams hasn’t received the call for help just yet but said he is always ready to help. After remnants of Hurricane Helene hit Cobb County, Williams opened stalls to Cobb County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol unit.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group