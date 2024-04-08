French bulldogs stolen from Cobb parking lot returned to owner after Channel 2 report

SMYRNA, Ga. — A pair of stolen French bulldogs have been returned to a Smyrna woman after a Channel 2 Action News report over the weekend.

A dog owner, who did not want to be identified, told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins that her dogs, Denver and Dallas were stolen in the parking lot of the Cumberland Crossing Shopping Center on Cumberland Boulevard on Saturday.

Rawlins spoke to the pet owner for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The dog owner said she parked just a few feet away from the entrance of the beauty supply store, briefly leaving her dogs while she ran inside for a few minutes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No one has been arrested yet, according to the dog owner.

This comes as the trend to steal certain dog breeds continues to rise.

“We’ve heard of criminal enterprises stealing dogs and it’s become a real big problem,” said Tom Sharpe of the American Kennel Club.

Officials from the American Kennel Club told Channel 2 Action News back in July, that the French bulldog is currently the number one breed thieves target.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

A father is turning his son's death into a personal mission against social media sextortion (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group