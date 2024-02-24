‘Freezin for a reason:’ Metro Atlanta law enforcement takes annual Polar Plunge

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The wind did not stop a chilly plunge, that benefited a worthy cause.

As the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says, they were “freezin’ for a reason.”

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne along with deputies and sheriff’s office employees took over Ackworth Beach for this year’s Polar Plunge.

On Saturday, volunteers jumped into the icy waters to support Special Olympic athletes in Georgia.

Many states across the nation participate in the annual event through the efforts of their Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) program. All the proceeds collected by plungers will benefit the athletes.

