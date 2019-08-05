Four people remain on the run after attack at birthday pool party

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a group who attacked a man and a woman at a pool located in a popular Cobb County park.
Channel 2's Chris Jose learned two people are in custody, but the other four suspects haven't been found since the June attack at Tollerson Park.
Police said the attack happened during a birthday party with dozens of guests, including children as young as five years old.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 AT 5: We're speaking with one of the victim's mother about the attack and the latest on the investigation.
