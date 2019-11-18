Former metro Atlanta nonprofit president admits to stealing $500K for personal use

A man who ran his family's Christian-based nonprofit is now in prison for stealing $500,000 meant to help kids.
William Weatherby is the former president of "Feed My Lambs" a Christian-based nonprofit organization. The group has raised millions of dollars to help educate underprivileged children.
The lead prosecutor told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose the disgraced former president used the group's accounts for personal use.
"A confidence man, a scam artist, a charlatan," Jason Marbut said. "Essentially, he was using the money from the accounts as if it were his own piggy bank."
TRENDING STORIES
- Group of teens storms elementary school bus, attacks children inside, officials say
- Chick-fil-A no longer funding Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christian Athletes
- Georgia couple, 4-year-old son killed in head-on collision in Florida
A judge sentenced William Weatherby to 20 years: four years in prison and the rest on probation. Weatherby pleaded guilty to a 14-count indictment that included racketeering, theft and fraud charges.
"I can tell you, I certainly didn't get a sense from him, that he was remorseful," Marbut said.
Investigators discovered Weatherby siphoned $873,000 from the organization.
GBI Director Vic Reynolds, who was the Cobb County DA when the investigation launched, previously told Jose Weatherby made unauthorized purchases with a credit card.
"Ran the gamut. Personal items, bathing suits," Reynolds said.
A judge sentenced William Weatherby to 20 years after he pleaded guilty to racketeering, theft and fraud charges.
In a negotiated plea deal, Weatherby admitted to stealing $500,000 between 2011 and 2017. As president, he had a six-figure salary of $105,000 and even a car allowance.
As soon as Weatherby is released from prison, he will have to start making payments. He is also not allowed to reach out to anyone tied to the organization, including donors.
Marbut told Jose "Feed My Lambs" has moved past this and says it is still a great organization.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}