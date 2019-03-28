0 Former day care worker accused of shoving 6-year-old off chair, pinching him

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman entrusted to care for children at an Austell day care center is now accused of abusing a 6-year-old boy.

Police said Shenundre Love, 21, bruised the child and shoved him off a chair at Always Kids off Anderson Mill Road last month. Police said the incident was caught on video.

A warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News said Love also bruised the boy by pinching him on his neck, back, shoulder and arm.

Channel 2's Tom Regan was the day care Thursday, where a manager called the police when Regan asked questions about what happened and showed her the arrest warrant for Love. Police said the manger was upset members of the media were on the property.

When the manager agreed to talk to Regan, she said at first that she was unaware of the arrest, but then said that the day care worker was a sub and no longer works there.

Regan also went to Love's address, which was listed on the warrant. Regan heard a woman inside the house, but no one answered the door.

Love is charged with felony child cruelty. She has been released on a $2,500 bond.

Regan talked to a parent, Quinta Clark, who has a son nearly the same age as the victim.

"I feel for the family and the little boy," Clark said. "I don't have words to describe what I would do if it was my child."

Clark said day care workers need to closely supervise their workers' behavior with kids.

"I wouldn't put my child in that predicament," Clark said. "That's why I try to have a family member watch my son."

