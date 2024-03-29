Former Cobb high school baseball standout steals base in his MLB debut with Cardinals

HIRAM, Ga. — Thursday marked a day that Victor Scott II, a former McEachern High School standout, will never forget.

The 23-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut with the St. Louis Cardinals and recorded his first stolen base in their season opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“March 28, 2024. What a day to remember! God has blessed me throughout this entire process and I couldn’t be more thankful. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. Leh do it Cards #11,” Scott posted on X after his debut.

What a day to remember! God has blessed me throughout this entire process and I couldn’t be more thankful. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. Leh do it Cards #11 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/542H8pehe8 — Victor Scott II (@Victor_Scott2) March 29, 2024

Scott grew up in Powder Springs, the son of Victor Scott, a former Atlanta police detective, and Mary Scott, a Kroger manager. Both of his parents ran track at Morris Brown College in Atlanta.

Scott II became a standout for McEachern High School in baseball and basketball. He then committed to play baseball at West Virginia University.

The Cardinals drafted the center fielder during the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The Cardinals cleared a spot for Scott on their Opening Day roster and his parents flew out to Los Angeles to see his debut in person.

Back home, Channel 2 Action News caught up with family attended a watch party at Taco Mac in Hiram hosted by the rest of his family and his friends.

“Our McEachern baseball team actually has a game right now or they would all be here,” said Summer Bell, whose daughter has dated Scott for seven years after they met at McEachern.

“I told them I won’t be there today because you only make the major league once.”

The Cardinals lost in Scott’s debut 7-1, but it’s the start of many games to come in his career.

