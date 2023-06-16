‘The focus is the freedom’: Multiple Juneteenth celebrations to take place in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY. Ga. — Juneteenth celebrations will take place all around metro Atlanta starting Saturday but one of them starts Friday night!

The 20th annual Cobb County NAACP Juneteenth celebration will take place at Marietta Square.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with organizers who said when they created the event 20 years ago, they had a handful of vendors and only 15 people showed up.

Twenty years later, thousands are expected, and more than 100 vendors will be available.

The first annual Juneteenth cemetery tour at the Marietta City cemetery will take place, on Juneteenth.

“We know that slavery was a rough time in a lot of people’s history. We know people were sold on this very place we stand but it’s now about being free,” Jeriene Bonner, Cobb County NAACP President said.

Through research and technology, the Marietta History Center has identified a little more than 20 slaves that are buried at the cemetery.

“The focus is the freedom. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to see the freedom but it affected their descendants who many are still in this area,” Amy Reed, Marietta History Center Director said.

The police department will also hold its annual Juneteenth celebration at Swift Cantrall Park.

The celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and it’s free.

The first Juneteenth celebration kicks off this weekend and starts at 7 p.m.

